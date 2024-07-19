Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

BTG opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

