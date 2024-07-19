Analysts Offer Predictions for Immutep Limited’s FY2029 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immutep in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immutep’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Get Immutep alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Immutep Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Immutep has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immutep by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.