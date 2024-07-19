Analysts Offer Predictions for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.88. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.