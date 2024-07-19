Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

MAG opened at $13.40 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 23.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 455,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MAG Silver by 73.7% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 596,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

