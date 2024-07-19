Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $700.00

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

