Analysts Set Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) PT at $75.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 250,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 116,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

