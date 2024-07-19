Analysts Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $12.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2025 earnings at $14.63 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

