Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE AG opened at $6.16 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,271 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.