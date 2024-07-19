Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $168.67

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Fabrinet stock opened at $237.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

