Analysts Set MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Target Price at $173.25

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

MYR Group stock opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.99. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MYR Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

