Analysts Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Price Target at $8.80

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYXS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.