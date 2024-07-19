Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. acquired 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.