Analysts Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT at $12.75

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

