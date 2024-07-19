Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$78.38

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,392.00. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $968,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.41. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

