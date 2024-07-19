Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $72.80

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE HCC opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,388,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

