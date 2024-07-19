Analyzing Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) & Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) and Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Erasca and Bullfrog AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erasca 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Erasca currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.68%. Given Erasca’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Erasca is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erasca N/A -38.83% -31.22% Bullfrog AI N/A -131.39% -114.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Erasca and Bullfrog AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.8% of Erasca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Erasca shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erasca and Bullfrog AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erasca N/A N/A -$125.04 million ($0.84) -3.60 Bullfrog AI $65,000.00 293.51 -$5.36 million ($0.88) -2.76

Bullfrog AI has higher revenue and earnings than Erasca. Erasca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Erasca has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erasca beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma. It also develops ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancer, and advanced gastrointestinal malignancies; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it is developing ERAS-801, a central nervous system-penetrant EGFR inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme. The company entered into license agreement with Novartis to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize naporafenib; Katmai Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, and commercialize ERAS-801 and certain other related compounds; and NiKang Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize ERAS-601 and certain other related compounds. Erasca, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

