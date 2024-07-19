Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 23rd

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
ADFI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.
About Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.