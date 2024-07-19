Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 23rd

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2024

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ADFI opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

About Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.