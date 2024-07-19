AngioDynamics, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

