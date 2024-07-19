Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.35 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $755,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

