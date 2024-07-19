Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,065 ($26.78) target price on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. Barclays dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.37) to GBX 1,685 ($21.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.45) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,520 ($32.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,850 ($23.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.78).
Antofagasta Stock Down 4.9 %
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
