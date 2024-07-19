AON (AON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AON to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $299.68 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.12.

AON Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

