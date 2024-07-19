AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $328.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $328.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $263.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.01. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.37 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $268.66.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,982 shares of company stock worth $29,689,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

