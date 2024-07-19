Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,085,647 shares in the company, valued at $249,131,348.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,121 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $837,785.35.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 100,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,291,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 60,722 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $1,903,027.48.

On Friday, July 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 204.82% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

