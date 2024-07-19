Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.