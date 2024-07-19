Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $711,835.30 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.24 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arcellx by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 143,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.