Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRE. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $415.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

