Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

ACRE opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

