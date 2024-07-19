Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

ANET stock opened at $332.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.99. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total transaction of $705,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

