Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$477,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aritzia alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.

Aritzia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.