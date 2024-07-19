Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$477,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total value of C$477,000.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.
- On Monday, May 27th, Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total transaction of C$99,030.00.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00.
Aritzia Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.25.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
