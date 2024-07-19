ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down to $178.77

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 178.77, but opened at 169.98. ARM shares last traded at 170.31, with a volume of 2,202,595 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of 109.08.

ARM Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 146.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is 120.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

