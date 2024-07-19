ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 109.08.

ARM stock opened at 158.33 on Friday. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 188.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of 146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 120.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

