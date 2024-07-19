Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

