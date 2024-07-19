ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $1,140,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
Featured Stories
