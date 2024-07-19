ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Sells $1,140,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,640,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

