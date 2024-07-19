ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 468,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,622 shares.The stock last traded at $936.74 and had previously closed at $932.05.

The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

