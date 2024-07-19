Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,309,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2,673.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.26 and a 52 week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

