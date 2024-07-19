ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

