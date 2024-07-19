ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $15.39.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.