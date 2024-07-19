Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by Baird R W

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

