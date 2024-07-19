Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,445.81

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,445.81 ($31.72) and traded as high as GBX 2,536.33 ($32.89). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,513 ($32.59), with a volume of 577,471 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.94) to GBX 2,250 ($29.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,561.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,445.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,621.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 20.70 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 3,483.87%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts bought 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($32.58) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,867.85). In other Associated British Foods news, insider Annie Murphy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($34.96) per share, with a total value of £49,336.80 ($63,982.36). Also, insider Dame Heather Rabbatts acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($32.58) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,867.85). Insiders acquired 5,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

