Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $2,818,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $311,806.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,757.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock worth $5,834,807. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

