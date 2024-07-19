Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.
Astronics Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of ATRO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
