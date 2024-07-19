Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ATRO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $736.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

