Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

ATMU opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

