Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of ATMU opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

