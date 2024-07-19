Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $31.00 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,102,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

