Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.40 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.91). Approximately 199,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 236,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Atrato Onsite Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,760.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Atrato Onsite Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

