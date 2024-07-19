Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading Down 1.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. 31,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 97,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Austin Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

