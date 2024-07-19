AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $210.00 to $228.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $208.56 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,516,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

