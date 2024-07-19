Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $237.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

