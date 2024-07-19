Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,404 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $256.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.04.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

