Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,389 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

