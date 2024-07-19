Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 43,875 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,875 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

FTQI opened at $20.44 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

